'Disgusted in myself': Man left bruised, bleeding after attack from behind

A 27-year-old Hamilton woman has admitted punching a man to the back of the head and going on a stealing spree.
Kiara Jessica Austin pleaded guilty to a string of charges in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
That included offences related to assault, breaching court orders and theft.
The court heard Austin stole a shirt from Cotton On in Warrnambool on November 19, 2023.
About a month later while in the Melbourne CBD, police found a number of suspected stolen goods in her possession including food, clothing and rings.
Then on January 19 this year in Hamilton, Austin approached a man known to her from behind and hit him in the back of the head with a closed fist.
She then hit him multiple times in the face, causing significant bruising and swelling in his left eye. He was also bleeding from his mouth.
Between May 12 and 17 she also went on a stealing spree, pocketing alcohol, snacks and accessories from various stores in Hamilton including an IGA, service station and Cheap as Chips.
A lawyer for Austin said she'd been on a "roller coaster ride" in recent years due to complex life circumstances.
Speaking from the dock, Austin told the court she was "disgusted" in herself and "would not be going into the community for at least three months".
"I'm not doing anything wrong anymore, I'm telling you right now, I'm done - I'm sick of it," she said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge released her on bail to re-appear at the Hamilton court on July 3.
"If you commit any more offences, all bets are off," Mr Lethbridge said.
