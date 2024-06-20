The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Claim two males commit break-in at school - police want to identify them

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 20 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the young men police are trying to identify after a burglary at Warrnambool College. Pictures: Supplied.
One of the young men police are trying to identify after a burglary at Warrnambool College. Pictures: Supplied.

Warrnambool police detectives are seeking public assistance to identify two young men who may be able to assist with inquiries in relation to a burglary at Warrnambool College.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.