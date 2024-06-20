Claim two males commit break-in at school - police want to identify them

Warrnambool police detectives are seeking public assistance to identify two young men who may be able to assist with inquiries in relation to a burglary at Warrnambool College.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the break-in was committed at the school on Grafton Road about 8.20pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024.
"It appears the two males, depicted in images released by police, attended at the school," he said.
"They have been at the school drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes before entering a school building and going into the staff room and other rooms for a considerable period of time.
"An alarm was activated, staff and police were notified and later Warrnambool-based crime scene officers attended and conducted tests for forensic evidence.
"Anyone with information, or who may be able identify the two males in the images, are requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU (5560 1174) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
