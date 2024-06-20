The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool puts out call for winter items as cost of living crisis bites

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 20 2024 - 1:52pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeline Direct's Victorian retail operations manager Peter Kalogeropoulos says the charity is seeking winter items. Picture supplied
Lifeline Direct's Victorian retail operations manager Peter Kalogeropoulos says the charity is seeking winter items. Picture supplied

A cooler few months than usual and higher demand means Lifeline's Warrnambool charity shop is in desperate need of winter items.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.