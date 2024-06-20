Warrnambool puts out call for winter items as cost of living crisis bites

A cooler few months than usual and higher demand means Lifeline's Warrnambool charity shop is in desperate need of winter items.
Lifeline Direct's Victorian retail operations manager Peter Kalogeropoulos said the city's store and its warehouse, which provides items across the south-west, were seeking a range of items.
"One of the biggest differences this year is that winter started early so we don't have as much in reserve as we thought we would," Mr Kalogeropoulos said.
Top of the list of in-demand items is winter menswear, Mr Kalogeropoulos.
He said this was because males tended to hold onto clothing longer than females.
Mr Kalogeropoulos said the store was also seeking donations of women's and children's winter clothing, along with beanies, scarves and blankets.
He said the shop had experienced a busy period, with the cost of living having an impact on a growing number of families.
Additionally, there is a movement towards people choosing to shop at second-hand shops to promote sustainability.
"We've seen an increase (of sales) in the last three months," Mr Kalogeropoulos said.
He said the charity stores not only provided items at a reduced price, they also support Lifeline's crisis support hotline.
"In the last six to 12 months we've had a record number of calls," Mr Kalogeropoulos said.
"Our retail shops help provide the funds to run the call centres."
Lifeline is also offering a free course to allow members of community organisations and businesses to take part in a free course designed to create a safer Warrnambool.
Run4PJ, a Warrnambool group dedicated to helping make Warrnambool a safer place has provided funding to make the course free.
Lifeline community engagement coordinator Dan O'Keefe said the Run4PJ team wanted to make a difference in the community.
Mr O'Keefe said the team was donating funds to allow members of community organisations and businesses to take part in a free course designed to create a safer Warrnambool.
He said the course gave people the tools to identify subtle changes in the behaviour of people around them.
"The workshop focuses on the uniqueness of listening and identifying changes in behaviour," he said.
"Sometimes there are changes that are really subtle and the course allows you to identify those."
Mr O'Keefe said course participants also learnt about how to approach someone and have a conversation with them.
He said the funds would allow about 120 community members to take part in the course free of charge.
The course usually costs more than $300 per person.
Mr O'Keefe encouraged community members to sign up for the accidental counsellor course.
To sign up for the free course, please register here.
