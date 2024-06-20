'Safety risk': new toilets, upgrades in the works for city bus stop

Warrnambool's Lava Street bus interchange is set for an upgrade with the city council also saying it was committed to new public toilets nearby.
Safety of the location was brought into the spotlight after a bus driver was hit by a car in December 2022 while crossing the road on a toilet break.
The injured driver has still not been able to return to work 18 months later.
The council has successfully applied for a $30,000 TAC Safe Links to Buses grant to help develop concepts and designs for the bus interchange.
Once these draft designs are completed, they will be used for key stakeholder consultation and then wider community consultation from late July, a council spokesman said.
"Already a number of safety improvements have been identified including built-out kerbing, additional lighting and a wombat crossing consistent with those in Koroit and Timor streets," the spokesman said.
"Council is also committed to having a toilet close to the interchange and is exploring funding avenues to ensure this is delivered as part of the precinct upgrade."
Just how much the works will cost would become clearer once the design has been finalised, the spokesman said.
Warrnambool Bus Lines managing director Sam Lucas said they were working with the council on the designs and what was needed but the project still needed to secure funding.
He said the interchange posed a "safety risk" to not only staff but pedestrians and other road users.
Mr Lucas said the current bus interchange was "not fit for purpose".
He said it was "extraordinarily important" work was done to upgrade the site before there was another incident like the one their bus driver experienced.
Visibility has long been an issue at the bus stop, and safety concerns about the location were raised in 2020 after the temporary move from Koroit Street to Lava Street became permanent.
The shift in location was initially only meant to last until the city council's major upgrade of Liebig Street was complete.
But when the move became permanent, the bus lines warned that the zebra crossing in front of where buses parked on Lava Street did not meet code.
