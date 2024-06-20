The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Honoured to be involved': Hampden league clubs unite for good cause

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 20 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabella Rea, Gus Gordon, Phil Cunningham, Shannon Beks, John Ross and Rosie Pickles pose ahead of the first mental health round between South Warrnambool and Camperdown. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Isabella Rea, Gus Gordon, Phil Cunningham, Shannon Beks, John Ross and Rosie Pickles pose ahead of the first mental health round between South Warrnambool and Camperdown. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Two Hampden league clubs will put aside any rivalry to come together for a good cause later this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.