'Honoured to be involved': Hampden league clubs unite for good cause

Two Hampden league clubs will put aside any rivalry to come together for a good cause later this year.
South Warrnambool and Camperdown have united to raise money and awareness for mental health when the clubs meet on August 10.
The mental health round will see the senior footballers and netballers (open through to division three) at both clubs wear specially-designed guernseys and bibs for the occasion while competing for a newly-created cups.
The Roosters will be wearing some blue on their uniforms for Beyond Blue and the Magpies will be wearing green to represent anxiety.
There will also be a player of the match awarded to the best performers in each game.
Footballers will have the chance to purchase their jumpers after the game with the proceeds going to mental health charities Beyond Blue and Dolly's Dream.
There will also be charity raffles while the clubs are hoping to involve community members who have battled with mental health issues in the proceedings.
Roosters president John Ross said the Friendly Societies' Park-based club was "honoured to be involved".
"It's a big part of clubs and society as well, mental health," he told The Standard.
"And we as clubs want to support players and officials as much as we can if they're having troubles. So we think it's a great initiative.
"...We want to thank Camperdown Football Netball Club, (president) Phil Cunningham, for letting us be involved. We've got a great relationship with Camperdown and I think this will only just make it stronger."
Ross said the clubs were hoping to make the round an annual event.
"We just really want to raise awareness across the day and then build it into a special round every year," he said.
"We'll swap it each year, so it'll be Camperdown next year but just make it bigger and bigger. More and more of the club will get involved as the years go on and make it an event that people look for on the calendars."
Magpies president Phil Cunningham was equally honoured for his club to be involved in the initiative.
"It's obviously a high priority, it's everywhere and there are lots of people with lots of issues so we're more than happy to try and raise some money for a good cause and jump on board with it," he said.
"It should be a good day."
Any businesses looking to be involved in the mental health round between the Roosters and Magpies can get in touch with either club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.