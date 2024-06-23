'Thought I'd lost my mind': Thefts up, hairdresser hit before big day

Thefts have surged in the south-west over the past year with the increase in some shires more than three times the state average.
New data from the Crime Statistics Agency revealed theft crime rose 17 per cent in Victoria in 12 months to which some have blamed on the cost of living crisis.
Moyne Shire saw the biggest increase with theft jumping 64.2 per cent, followed by Corangamite Shire at 43.4 per cent. Warrnambool's was up by about 18 per cent.
In March The Standard reported more than $1.7 million worth of items were stolen from south-west residents in a year.
Among the south-west victims targeted by thieves this year was Warrnambool hairdresser Carlee Hewlett.
The night before she was booked to do a wedding in Princetown, thieves stole a suitcase of hairdressing equipment worth about $5000 from the back her car.
Miss Hewlett said when she opened the boot of her car the next morning and discovered her belongings were missing, her first thought was to question whether she had actually put them in the car.
"I thought I'd lost my mind," Miss Hewlett said.
"I thought I didn't actually pack this stuff for a minute."
Luckily she was able to get extra equipment and the wedding was able to go ahead as planned.
Ms Hewlett encouraged everyone to stay vigilant.
"It's a shame that it's still happening," Miss Hewlett said.
"Lock up your house and your car and everything."
The agency's chief statistician Fiona Dowsley said the increase could be a symptom of recent economic hardship.
"This rapid increase in crimes involving the acquisition of property may be related to cost of living pressures," Ms Dowsley.
"Alleged offenders being recorded for these crimes are drawn from all age groups, especially stealing from a retail store which is above pre-COVID levels."
