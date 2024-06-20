State government has no plans for additional aged care beds at Terang

The state government appears to have put to bed a request for aged care accommodation to be expanded at the Terang hospital.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell asked Minister for Ageing Ingrid Stitt to investigate options for expanding the service after the closure of May Noonan in 2023.
"Following the recent closure of the May Noonan aged care facility, the Terang community is facing an aged care crisis," Ms Britnell said.
"The May Noonan aged care facility was an important part of the local community, providing a place for residents to receive the care they needed close to home, and it was convenient for family and friends to visit and offer their support.
"With the closure of May Noonan by Lyndoch Living, many existing residents were relocated to Warrnambool, a 40-minute drive away along the unsafe and poorly maintained Princes Highway."
Ms Britnell said the aged care accommodation at the Terang hospital was at capacity.
"The Terang community have formed a committee to look at what can be done to fill the very large gap left by Lyndoch's departure," she said.
"Originally it was the locals who began this journey and saw the creation of the May Noonan Centre to become part of the town's aged care facilities and care for elderly community members.
"It is very disappointing for them to see that they have lost the facility they worked so hard to create and support."
Ms Britnell said the community was willing to do whatever it took to bring back an aged care facility to Terang.
"I have met with the committee formed, who raised with me the proposal to expand the number of aged care beds at the Terang hospital, where they believe it will be easier to meet the requirements, with registered nurses on duty at all hours of the day," she said.
"The committee are conducting the due diligence required so the project will be ready to fund and I am committed to working with the minister and the government to deliver this in a bipartisan manner as quickly as possible."
Ms Still said Terang residents had access to a public sector residential aged care service that is provided by Terang and Mortlake Health Service.
"The facility is fully accredited and meets the aged care quality and safety standards," she said.
"The May Noonan Centre residential aged care facility located in Terang was a private facility.
"Private aged care facilities fall under the responsibility of the Commonwealth government, who both fund and regulate these services.
"Within a 20 kilometre radius of Terang, five residential aged care providers operate, supporting local communities.
"Of these, two are public sector residential aged care facilities located in Camperdown and operated by South West Healthcare.
"The Labor government continues to support investment in and modernisation of aged care facilities across the states, including a $39.6 million investment to build a new 36-bed, two-storey aged care facility in Camperdown."
