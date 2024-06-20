The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

State government has no plans for additional aged care beds at Terang

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 20 2024 - 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang's May Noonan aged care facility closed in 2023.
Terang's May Noonan aged care facility closed in 2023.

The state government appears to have put to bed a request for aged care accommodation to be expanded at the Terang hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.