Ugandan school will have water supply thanks to King's College community

A school in Uganda will have its own water supply thanks to the generosity of the King's College community.
The Warrnambool school has had a connection with Ararat Christian Junior School in Kampala for seven years.
Principal Allister Rouse, who visited the school in 2023, said it had a very poor water supply.
"When the rain water tanks run dry, Ararat has to buy water and this is very expensive and means limited funds have to be diverted," Mr Rouse said.
He said the school had been trying to sink a well, with little success.
"A second company was contracted to sink a well on the condition that if they found water, then they would be paid," Mr Rouse said.
"The company sunk a well and found water."
Mr Rouse said the company needed payment of $15,000, but the school didn't have the money.
"King's College sent an email to their school community and raised more than the required amount in 24 hours," he said.
"Our school community is extremely generous."
Mr Rouse, along with four students, headed off on a trip to the school on Wednesday, June 19.
"The team consists of two Year 10 students and two Year 11 students," he said.
"The students will be supporting teachers in the classroom, interacting with students and running games and activities for them.
"The students have prepared a number of musical items and will be performing those in the school and local churches."
Mr Rouse said the trip would conclude with a three day safari to Queen Elizabeth National Park, which would also include some gorilla tracking.
The school in Uganda doesn't just cater for its 130 students, it is home to about 50 orphans, who live onsite.
"King's College students have raised money for various projects at the school including connecting electricity, providing computers, putting doors on toilets, teaching supplies and water tanks," Mr Rouse said.
