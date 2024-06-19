Tell us what YOU think about the renewable energy transition in your backyard

Regional communities are on the front line of the largest industrial transformation Australia has ever seen.
Not only bearing the brunt of the effects of climate change, through drought, bushfire and flood, areas outside the capital cities have been targeted for new forms of energy generation.
Now, you'll be able to have your say about the energy transition occurring over your back fence, in a landmark survey of regional Australians attitudes to renewable energy.
Click here to take part: https://survey.chi2.com.au/jfe/form/SV_brvstgOMYhwNjjE
Large scale wind, solar, batteries and transmission lines have sprung up across regional NSW and Victoria and have divided communities.
From tractor protests to paddle-outs, community days and consultation sessions, there is a spectrum as wide as the land on how the transition should play out beyond the capital cities.
But too often, the views of regional communities are lost in the noise of who has the loudest platform, the largest Facebook group or the highest paid communications advisers.
As the voice of regional Australia, ACM's network of regional mastheads are dedicated to putting their local community's voice first.
To do this, we're asking you, our readers, to tell us what you think about the renewable energy transition happening in our backyards.
The good, the bad, the ugly.
The insights from this survey will be used as part of a national reporting project, focused on how the energy transition is occurring in regional communities - from Warrnambool to Wollongong to Wodonga.
This will build on the work we have already done, covering what our neighbours, colleagues, friends and family think about the turbines, panels and transmission lines mean.
