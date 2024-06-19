The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver claims medication makes her test positive to meth

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 20 2024 - 7:44am, first published 7:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver claims medication makes her test positive to meth
Driver claims medication makes her test positive to meth

A Hamilton crisis carer who claims her medication is causing her to prove positive to driving tests has been banned from being behind the wheel of a car for nine months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.