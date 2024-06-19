Driver claims medication makes her test positive to meth

A Hamilton crisis carer who claims her medication is causing her to prove positive to driving tests has been banned from being behind the wheel of a car for nine months.
Helen King, 55, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 19, to two counts of driving while under the influence of methamphetamine.
She said she had approached three barristers and a pathologist to try and get evidence to defend the charges, but without success.
King said she was on a range of medications, including codeine, endone, oxycontin, Valium and steroids.
She told the court she believed that her medications were causing her to test positive to drugs.
"I'm hesitant to drive not knowing what triggering positive results," King told the court.
Police said that at 10.30am on September 28 last year King was pulled over driving a white Toyota hatch on North Boundary Road in Hamilton.
She tested positive for methamphetamine.
Then at 2.55pm on December 28 King was intercepted again in Hamilton driving a white MG wagon and again tested positive to meth.
Both times she said: "I wasn't aware I had anything illegal in my system."
King has four prior drink driving convictions dating back to 2009.
King said she was caring for her 81-year-old mother, studying alcohol and other drugs and working in crisis care.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said King has tested positive to amphetamine-based drugs, not medications.
He said the courts and road safety experts were becoming increasingly concerned about the dangers of people driving with methamphetamine in their systems and their involvement in fatal collisions.
The magistrate said a recent Court Of Appeal case heard that a driver under the influence of meth was 21 times more likely to be involved in a serious accident.
Mr Lethbridge said drivers under the influence of meth were more likely to speed, drive erratically and take risks.
"You had better make sure there is no chance of their being methamphetamine in your system when you drive again," Mr Lethbridge told King.
"Don't drive while disqualified or you will run the real risk of receiving an immediate term of imprisonment."
King was convicted, fined $750 and had her driver's licence cancelled for nine months from June 19.
