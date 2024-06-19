Shearer ejected through windscreen during rollover now banned from driving

A New Zealand shearer who rolled her Toyota van and was ejected through the windscreen has been banned from driving.
Danielle Lewis pleaded guilty via a video link from New Zealand in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 to drink driving and careless driving.
Police told the court that at 5.40pm on December 12, 2023, Lewis was driving a white Toyota van east on Mill Road at Strathkellar, north-east of Hamilton.
She left the road surface, got into gravel on the side of the road, overcorrected, veered, skidded and then the van overturned a number of times.
A witness said they saw Lewis being ejected through the front window of the van.
The witness rang triple-zero, police attended, Lewis and her passenger/partner were transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
A blood sample returned an alcohol reading of .121.
The next day Lewis told police in an interview she had suffered heat stroke, dehydration and dizziness in the days before the accident and she had sought treatment at the Hamilton hospital.
She said she believed she was still suffering from the conditions when the collision occurred but she had felt OK to drive.
Lewis told police that before the single-vehicle rollover, her partner had been holding a mobile phone with her mother on a facetime call.
She said she had taken her eyes off the road during the call which resulted in her hitting the gravel, overcorrecting and losing control.
Lewis admitted she had four stubbies of Carlton Dry beer hours before the accident.
She said it was no excuse but at the time of the accident she had been going through a lot with her partner and that's why she was drinking a lot.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said those in the vehicle were lucky to be alive.
He said research showed a driver over 0.1 did not have proper control and that was demonstrated by Lewis' driving.
"You can thank your lucky stars that your partner was not killed or seriously injured or you would be facing eight years in jail," he told her.
Lewis was convicted, fined $1700 and her licence was cancelled for 15 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.