Man with shocking driving history told to do drug screens if he wants licence back

A Hamilton district man with a shocking impaired driving history has been told to do drug screens if he wants to get his driver's licence back.
David John Pullen applied to get his licence back in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 19.
A police prosecutor told magistrate Gerard Lethbridge that Mr Pullen had nine prior drug or drink driving offences in the past 15 years.
He said that during an interview with police Mr Pullen told a police officer that he last used cannabis in late August.
"He's still using cannabis and is a risk," the police officer said.
Mr Pullen said he committed the past offences when he was a lot younger and "stupider".
The magistrate said Mr Pullen was last before the court in September 2022 on four charges of drug driving and he had five prior incidents of impaired driving.
"You have nine priors for drink and drug driving," Mr Lethbridge told Mr Pullen.
"I can't grant your application today with the information that is before the court.
"You need to prove why you should be relicensed."
Mr Lethbridge adjourned the hearing of the application until October 2, telling Mr Pullen he would need to provide the court with at least a dozen clear urine screens to get his licence back.
"If you do not do that I will refuse the application," the magistrate told Mr Pullen.
Mr Pullen said: "I'll do the screens".
The application was adjourned for further hearing in the Hamilton court on October 2.
