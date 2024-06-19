How a family from 'humble beginnings' came to own a tourism hotspot

Joycy Salas "felt a bit lost" after moving to the Simpson area from the Philippines 11 years ago, but this month more than 500 people rallied to celebrate her latest milestone.
Ms Salas and her husband John are the new owners of Great Ocean Road tourist attraction Gorge Chocolates in Cooriemungle.
Ms Salas - who has worked in multiple roles at the site - had always dreamed of owning her own cosy coffee store, so when former owners Ian and Angela Preuss announced their retirement, she jumped at the opportunity.
"I didn't even ask my husband first," she laughed.
"He would've said yes anyway because he knew that it was my dream to own a coffee shop and to sell my cakes. I love to bake."
Ms Salas said the community and Corangamite Shire Council had been "extremely supportive" and had made the transition "very smooth".
But she said her journey hadn't always been that way.
"When the locals knew we took over this place they were more than happy because they saw us grow from humble beginnings," Ms Salas said.
"We came here very shy because we didn't know anybody.
"We were strangers in this place, but when my child started going to kinder the local mums really embraced me but I couldn't make conversation because I was afraid they wouldn't understand me.
"But I started working at the Twelve Apostles Kiosk and that really developed my confidence."
On Saturday, June 8, more than 500 people attended celebrations for the change in ownership.
"The car park was completely full," Ms Salas said.
"A lot of my Filipino friends from across the south-west came to gather here and there were lots of tourists. Live music started at 2pm and people kept pouring in.
"My friends told me my talent was gathering people. We came here before and we didn't know anyone, so every time there's someone new we invite them to join our circle."
Gorge Chocolates will have about 10 alpacas on-site moving forward, while the new owners will also work to add fresh cakes, more annual events and live music to the offering which already includes a new farm-stay experience.
