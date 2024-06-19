'Enough is enough': your morning news

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here and this is what's making news today.
The hardworking staff at Are-able are becoming disheartened by the selfish act of some community members.
Are-able's community clothing collection team, which operates at the site of the Big R's Shed in Albert Street, are regularly faced with piles or rubbish and other items that have been dumped at the bins across the city.
Warrnambool is unlikely to see VLocity trains replace all services to and from Melbourne's Southern Cross station in 2024 with more works needed after the months-long winter construction blitz.
The Standard reported the arrival of the modern trains were on a spring deadline with Premier Jacinta Allan this month promising new carriages would be introduced when the winter blitz of track work was completed.
The first Southern Right Whale sighting hasn't yet been reported off Warrnambool, but a pod of humpback whales delighted some lucky onlookers on Tuesday, June 18.
Salty Dog Charters owner Dan Hoey said he saw a group of five when he was about 15 to 20 kilometres out of Port Fairy about 3pm.
