Truckie praised for act of kindness after minor crash on Raglan Parade

A simple act of kindness has drawn praise from a number of Warrnambool residents.
There was a minor accident on the corner of Raglan Parade and Derby streets shortly before 10am on Wednesday, June 18.
It's believed no one was injured, with Ambulance Victoria not called to the incident.
A motorist snapped a photo of a truck driver who pulled over, got out and swept the debris from the accident off the road.
"This truckie pulls over and gets out a broom. Local hero," the man wrote on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.