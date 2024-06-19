'I feel quite appreciated when I'm there': Footballer thrives at home club

Gratitude is a word that comes to mind for Old Collegians footballer Greg Bond when he pulls on the club's jumper every Saturday.
It provides him with a sense of belonging and a reminder he, alongside his teammates, are on a journey towards plenty of on-field success in coming years.
The King's College school teacher returned to the Davidson Oval-based football netball club this season after three years living in Queensland to study.
While during that time up north Bond played football with Moreton Bay, the pull to return home to Warrnambool and ultimately with Old Collegians was always at the back of his mind.
"I spent three years up there with my wife for uni, it was great," he said.
"We then decided to come back home (to Warrnambool) because I got a job at King's College.
"To come back to then play my footy with Old Collegians was then pretty straight forward to be honest. I grew up at the club and have a great connection with everyone there.
"It's a wonderful family club to be involved with. I feel quite appreciated when I'm there."
Bond said the vibe around the club at the moment was all positive following a stirring win against Panmure last weekend and believed the group had another level to reach.
"It was really good to come out of Saturday with a win," he said.
"We feel like we've been building towards that (performance). We could feel the energy coming into half time. It's a lot easier as a group when you're winning games of footy."
He is playing a vitally important and sometimes undersold role within the team, kicking eight goals from nine matches in a hard-running position.
"I've been playing high half-forward and then using my fitness to try and get back into the deep forward line," he said.
"I'm trying to get high up the ground and then back as quick as I can. It's not a role you get a lot of possessions in and see a lot of people doing.
"It's more of an effort kind of role."
While the dedicated club man is confident his team can keep its season alive with a strong performance against Timboon Demons this weekend, the chance to play alongside AFL legend Matthew Lloyd on Saturday, June 29 against Kolora-Noorat was generating plenty of discussion.
The Essendon great will pull on the Warriors jumper for a one-off appearance at Davidson Oval.
"To hopefully bring in a big crowd for a local club like us will be huge," he said.
"To be honest it's getting spoken about every week at training, we're so excited. We want to showcase to everyone what we can bring and hopefully we bring in some strong form.
"We want the community around the club and people to follow us along. We feel like we're on a journey and on the up.
"Bringing Matthew Lloyd to the club is hard to explain, it's a great opportunity to get a few tips from him about how to go about it."
