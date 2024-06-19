'Enough is enough': Employees sick of cleaning up other people's rubbish

The hardworking staff at Are-able are becoming disheartened by the selfish act of some community members.
Are-able's community clothing collection team, which operates at the site of the Big R's Shed in Albert Street, are regularly faced with piles or rubbish and other items that have been dumped at the bins across the city.
Site manager Jason Esam said staff were faced with the issue at least a couple of times a week.
"It's a daily struggle - we don't know what we are sending the team out to," he said.
Mr Esam said he often went to the bins to clear the rubbish on the weekend, but then there was more items illegally dumped the next morning.
"I went out at 2.30pm on Sunday and cleared them - the site was clean at 3pm," Mr Esam said.
"However, on Monday morning people have dumped items and there were rubbish bags shred across the carpark."
Mr Esam said Are-able provided the service for the community and to provide work for their supported employees.
He said other organisations had removed the bins in the past due to similar issues.
Mr Esam said Are-able didn't want to do that but it may be left with no choice if the issue continued.
"Our guys are going out and they're cleaning up anything that is left outside of those bins," Mr Esam said.
"We have to pick that up and then it goes straight into our waste, which we are responsible for paying for and it goes straight to landfill."
Mr Esam said this was frustrating because a number of the items could have been sold at the Big R's Shed if they had not been dumped and damaged by the weather.
He said the only items that could be placed in the collection bins were high-quality shoes, handbags, and fashion accessories.
Other good quality items can be dropped off at Big R's Shed.
"It's very disappointing," Mr Esam said.
"There are a lot of people supporting us - 98 per cent of people do the right thing but there are a small number of people who deliberately misuse these facilities."
The Standard reported in January Are-able was spending $18,000 a year disposing of other people's rubbish dumped at its recycling hubs.
Also in January, the Salvation Army permanently closed its Lava Street donation spot due to increased rubbish dumping.
