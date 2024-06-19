The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Enough is enough': Employees sick of cleaning up other people's rubbish

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 19 2024 - 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are-able staff are regularly forced to clean up rubbish dumped illegally at clothing collection bins. Picture supplied
Are-able staff are regularly forced to clean up rubbish dumped illegally at clothing collection bins. Picture supplied

The hardworking staff at Are-able are becoming disheartened by the selfish act of some community members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.