The lifestyle you've always wanted in Woodford

Sitting on a street with a name befitting such beauty, this home really is like a fairytale come true.
Built just 18 months ago, the Merri View Road property is situated on more than three acres of land among the region's picturesque rolling hills.
The quality Bryan and Peterson residence is the epitome of exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail, with an array of features that are sure to impress.
As you enter the house, you are greeted by a large and inviting light-filled space. The interior is thoughtfully designed, providing comfortable and functional living areas.
The kitchen has a divine walk-in pantry, stone benchtops and green feature tiles that complement the neutral colour palette.
"I've done a few inspections at 5 o'clock and the sunset is unbelievable, coming though the servery windows that open to the outdoor area," says selling agent Josh Bermingham.
"This looks across the acreage to the river and has a calming feel about it."
Off the main living space is a rumpus room, ideal for the growing family, accompanied by a formal living space that's the perfect place to relax and unwind.
The generous main bedroom has a large walk-in robe and ensuite with underfloor heating, providing a private retreat for relaxation.
The additional three bedrooms are all generous in size, with built-in robes. They are serviced by a family bathroom with underfloor heating, along with an additional powder room and toilet.
Additional features of the home include wi-fi controlled Nobo panel heaters in all the bedrooms, a wi-fi controlled irrigation system, security system, and ducted heating and cooling system.
One of the highlights of the property is a spacious 15 x 10 metre shed, providing ample storage space for all your needs.
Located in the sought-after Woodford community, North Warrnambool sporting facilities, the highly-rated Woodford primary school, and Merri River/Jubilee Parkland are within a short distance, and it is also just 10 minutes from Northpoint Shopping Centre.
Whether you are looking for a spacious family home or a property with extensive storage options, this Woodford gem could be your dream come true.
