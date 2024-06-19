'Beyond our wildest expectations': Bowlers' delight at deep Aus Open run

Two close friends have far exceeded any expectations they had heading into the country's biggest lawn bowls tournament.
Warrnambool Bowls Club's Lynne Moloney and Gill Pudney, a former Warrnambool and Timboon bowler now based in Queensland, teamed up for the 2024 Australian Open on the Gold Coast and made it through to the final-eight in the women's pairs.
The duo won their first three games of the knockout competition on Tuesday, June 18 before falling in the quarter-finals to Victorian Olivia Cartwright and Western Australia's Laura Butler 21-8 on Wednesday, June 19.
Moloney, a rising star of bowls who only took up the sport around three-and-a-half years ago, said she competed with Pudney in the 2023 pairs event together but "didn't do well".
The retired schoolteacher said they were both ecstatic with the result this time around.
"We're absolutely chuffed, we are absolutely thrilled," she told The Standard.
"It's sort of beyond our wildest expectations.
"...We have laughed and laughed and laughed, we can't believe it."
Moloney, who won her first Western District Playing Area's women's state singles championship in December last year, said the standard of competition at the Aus Open was "huge".
"We were basically playing this morning with Australian representatives, Commonwealth Games winners and state representatives, so just standing there was really nice," she said.
"...We would have been at least 20 years older than anybody else on the green."
Moloney said the pair also had a "lovely support crew" of competitors from the south-west cheering them on in the quarter-final.
