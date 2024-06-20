The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Victoria's regional housing targets: will your area boom or stagnate?

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 25 2024 - 4:57pm, first published June 20 2024 - 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The regional areas to see the biggest growth are almost all on Melbourne's outer fringe.
The regional areas to see the biggest growth are almost all on Melbourne's outer fringe.

The state government is aiming for nearly 500,000 new houses in regional Victoria by 2051, but there will be massive growth for some areas, while others are expected to stagnate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.