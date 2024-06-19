The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Such a family vibe': Milestone netballer grateful to club in return home

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 19 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rose Delaney and daughter Aubree at Nirranda training on Tuesday night.
Rose Delaney and daughter Aubree at Nirranda training on Tuesday night.

A Warrnambool and District league netball stalwart admits "itchy feet" and a desire to play for her home club again provided the spark for her return to the court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.