'Such a family vibe': Milestone netballer grateful to club in return home

A Warrnambool and District league netball stalwart admits "itchy feet" and a desire to play for her home club again provided the spark for her return to the court.
Nirranda's Rose Delaney will celebrate her 250th game for the Blues this weekend, a milestone coming nearly two decades since she first walked into the powerhouse club.
The 35-year-old farmer has spent three years away from the club, not playing last season with the previous two before that spent at Cobden.
Since returning home, Delaney - who plays in the club's B grade side now under coach Steph Townsend - says she's been welcomed back with open arms.
"I came back this year from Cobden through my daughter Aubree, Steph (Townsend) kind of asked me what I was up to and I was getting a bit of itchy feet," she said.
"There were a few personal reasons last year why I gave up netball and to come back and be amongst the club, they've been nothing but welcoming to myself and Aubree.
"It's just got such a family vibe to it but everyone's there to get the job done and build such a successful environment.
"There's so much professionalism from when I left and it's been insane to see. The people in charge do it so well, know what they are doing and do it perfectly."
Delaney said she was "grateful" to have the opportunity to dedicate more time into netball again.
"I'm really lucky and grateful to have my own farm now, but thankful to have workers around me to be able to play netball as well," she said.
She said a chance to play in centre this season, a new position for her, was providing her with a strong challenge every week.
"I've really, really enjoyed it," she said.
"It gives me a really nice challenge every week. Steph has given me little goals each week to achieve which is great because I love challenges to step above.
"I want to learn every week, it's a great team we've got this year. The B grade has welcomed us in so nicely and Steph within herself is a happy, nice person to have around."
Delaney said she had so many wonderful memories from her time at the club so far.
"The under 17 grand final was certainly one of the best," she said.
"To have so much family involved like that was amazing for me. That's one of my fondest memories.
"And playing with Nicole Uebergang is another, she was one of the idols I looked up to when I was younger. Amazing club person to have around, great umpire and great at everything. She won a lot of premierships and I learnt a lot from her."
Tash Folkes will also celebrate a milestone on the day, with the netballer playing her 100th club match this weekend.
The Blues will celebrate Delaney's milestone match in the round 11 clash against Panmure on Saturday, June 22 from 10.50am.
