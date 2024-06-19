The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It keeps me at home': volunteers help Joyce live independently

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
June 19 2024 - 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meals of Wheels recipient Joyce Wilson. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Meals of Wheels recipient Joyce Wilson. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Joyce Wilson has been living in her home since "the coins changed over," and now, just shy of her 98th birthday, she hopes to keep it that way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.