'It keeps me at home': volunteers help Joyce live independently

Joyce Wilson has been living in her home since "the coins changed over," and now, just shy of her 98th birthday, she hopes to keep it that way.
Mrs Wilson is one of the many Warrnambool residents who receives meals on wheels deliveries.
The Warrnambool City Council announced it would continue funding the program for two additional years in its 2024-25 budget.
For Mrs Wilson it means she will able to continue living independently.
"It keeps me home... because I don't want to leave my home," she said.
"They're all nice to me and the meals are really good.
"I don't cook very much and the meals are delicious."
Living alone and receiving the meals also provides Mrs Wilson with social connection.
Mrs Wilson said the volunteers "come in with a smile, and [they] leave with a smile".
Meals on wheels volunteer Ruth Flowers said continuing the program was "a huge thing" for the recipients.
"For a lot of people, like Joyce, they would probably have to go into institutionalised care," Ms Flowers said.
"So the fact that they don't have to do that is a really good thing.
"People just couldn't stay home because they can't cook."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.