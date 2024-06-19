The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Fanatic' who caused 12-hour ambulance radio outage has jail term reduced

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
June 19 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Fanatic' who caused 12-hour ambulance radio outage has jail term reduced
'Fanatic' who caused 12-hour ambulance radio outage has jail term reduced

A Warrnambool man who interfered with Ambulance Victoria's radio system, causing a 12-hour communication outage, has had his jail sentence reduced.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.