'Fanatic' who caused 12-hour ambulance radio outage has jail term reduced

A Warrnambool man who interfered with Ambulance Victoria's radio system, causing a 12-hour communication outage, has had his jail sentence reduced.
It was the longest dispatch outing that has occurred in Warrnambool with Ambulance Victoria (AV) staff having to use their mobile phones rather than their hand-held radio devices between 7pm and 7am on June 10, 2023.
They were also unable to send distress signals which would ordinarily lead to police being dispatched.
Samuel Crouch, 25, had been using a radio transmitter without a licence from his Warrnambool home, causing substantial interference to AV's radio communication system between May 8 and June 12, 2023.
AV recorded 300 interferences to the line and took measures to fix the problem, leading to the 12 hours of radio silence.
Only months earlier Crouch had been placed on a suspended four-month jail sentence after he made four hoax calls to triple-zero, triggering multi-agency emergency responses which cost than $14,600.
He was jailed in April 2024 for 12 months - the maximum penalty for the offences in the magistrates court, but ordered to serve just six months.
The magistrate ordered Crouch be of good behaviour for the remaining six months and also imposed a $1500 fine.
Crouch successfully appealed the severity of that sentence in the County Court on June 19, 2024.
He was re-sentenced to six months' jail and ordered to be released on a reconnaissance order after three months.
Barrister Brianna Proud, representing Crouch, had urged the court to consider a community correction order, which she said her client - who she described as being an "emergency services fanatic" - had successfully completed in the past.
She said Crouch was diagnosed with a number of mental health disorders and that it would be hard to find someone who suffered a "more challenging" childhood.
She said the offending was a real nuisance, causing "quite a significant operational and logistical issue", but no "actual harm" to AV staff or members of the community.
The court heard the outage impacted only the paramedics' hand-held radios and not devices installed in AV vehicles.
But Judge Michael O'Connell said while the offending was recognised as being novel it was "nevertheless unquestionably serious".
He said the capacity of AV to operate efficiently and safely was compromised and that was "very serious indeed".
"Moreover this offending occurred two months after he was convicted and sentenced for interfering with emergency services in a different but nevertheless also substantial way," he said.
The judge said the offending went beyond "pest or nuisance behaviour".
He said Crouch's conduct was deliberate, protracted, persistent and carried out with knowledge that the authorities were attempting to track down the source of the interference.
"It was very fortunate it seems that no actual harm was caused by (Crouch's) actions," he said.
"But the potential harm was real."
Crouch, who was previously on appeal bail, was taken into custody.
