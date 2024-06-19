'We're absolutely stoked': Gun fast bowler signs at powerhouse cricket club

An ex-Victorian under 19 representative who has played top-flight cricket at Premier cricket level has signed at a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association powerhouse.
Dunkeld-based Vincent Huf has joined Port Fairy ahead of the 2024-25 season in a major boost to the club's fast bowling stocks.
The 20-year-old played for Victoria at underage level and has most recently been playing for Geelong where he featured at first XI cricket in 2022-23 before a serious back injury ruined his entire 2023-24 season with the Cats.
Huf, a multi-talented athlete who has played for the GWV Rebels and is playing a strong role for Hamilton Kangaroos in the Hampden league this football season, is the latest in a string of high-profile signings for the Pirates.
The Alastair Templeton-coached club have landed some big names this off-season with former Premier fast bowler Praveen Dilanka and dual WDCA player of the year Jason Perera also signing for the club as it looks to go one step further in the new-look competition next season.
"We're absolutely stoked to get Vinny at the club," Templeton said.
"We knew he was home now and playing footy so it made a lot of sense. I've known him for a long time, we got the background and what he was thinking with his cricket.
"We think with him having injuries last year, it fits in perfectly for him to work his way back into cricket and to do it with us and continue to work on his family farm."
Templeton said the gun pace bowler who had talent with the bat would be a valuable mentor to the club's youth coming through.
"We've got some good young bowlers, and bringing in players like Vinny will show them how to train, prepare and do those basic things that he does so well.
"That extra bit of professionalism that is required at the more elite level is great for our young bowlers to be exposed to. We can learn a lot from him.
"We also think he's really capable with the bat and provides a really good position in our middle order. He'll provide a lot of depth in our batting and bowling."
Templeton said the emerging youngster wasn't ruling out a return to semi-elite cricket in the future.
"He just wants to get a good year of cricket under his belt, I think it's good for him to come back to cricket and in our environment we believe he can do that," he said.
