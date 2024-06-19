Teen netballer's rapid rise from div one star to state championship winner

Grace Taylor's senior netball career is only in its infancy but the Cobden netballer has already achieved more than most.
The 19-year-old, in just her first full season of open-grade netball, was a member of the Hampden league side which won the state title in Melbourne on Sunday, June 16.
She mostly played wing attack for a star-studded Bottle Greens, who downed Goulburn Valley 17-10 in the decider of the Victorian association championships to clinch their first open-grade trophy since 2003.
The teenager said the tournament was a "great experience".
"It was really good," she said.
"It was a great opportunity to play with a really good side, with some standout players."
Sunday's success was the second time in less than 12 months Taylor, also a talented basketballer, had won silverware with a senior outfit.
The first-year nursing student at Warrnambool's Deakin University campus starred for Cobden in its division one 2023 flag-winning campaign.
She was also awarded the league's division one best-and-fairest award - The Tracy Baker Medal - polling 25 votes.
This year, Taylor was elevated to the Bombers' top side full-time however a broken wrist while playing basketball sidelined her for rounds two, three and four.
Her wrist is now healed and she has settled into a Bombers side sitting second on the ladder after nine rounds.
The youngster hopes to keep improving at the level, noting the differences between the top-two divisions.
"The div one competition was pretty strong last year but it's definitely a lot more physical and faster and the games go for longer so that's a bit different as well," she said.
The Bombers are searching for a breakthrough flag after finishing runners-up the past three seasons.
Standing in their way is a dominant South Warrnambool side which is chasing a three-peat of premierships.
Taylor said her side was improving with every match but would just take a week-by-week approach and not look too far ahead.
She enjoys playing alongside her twin sister Lara, also a key member of the team.
"We always know how to pass the ball to each other because we've played together every season, always in the same teams," she said.
"We're just used to each other and always know where we're going to be."
