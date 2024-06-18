Sheepvention ram sale cancelled after not getting anticipated entry numbers

The annual Sheepvention Merino ram sale has been cancelled after not receiving enough entries.
The Hamilton event's organising committee announced the news on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the two-day August event, saying the move was aimed at "re-evaluating and enhancing the event for future success".
Sheepvention president David Botterill said after not reaching "anticipated" entry levels, the committee decided to cancel the sale, rather than proceeding with a "suboptimal" sale.
Mr Botterill said the decision was made swiftly to provide vendors, sponsors, potential buyers and patrons with ample notice.
He said despite the challenges, 2024 would still bring a fantastic event.
"We are disappointed that a longstanding aspect of Sheepvention has succumbed to the changing nature of ram sales, with the increase of on-property sales and the post-COVID rise of online platforms," he said.
"We are however still very excited to showcase the Merino breed through a number of Merino stud exhibitors on display and the sheep show.
"It will [be] another fantastic event, with a jam-packed schedule on the cards."
He said the decision presented the committee an opportunity to gather feedback, explore new ideas and implement strategies that would enhance interest and participation into the future.
He said the committee was confident the cancellation would lead to improved and more-exciting event components that continued to support and engage the agricultural community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.