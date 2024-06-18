The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Competition judges books by their covers in the name of kids' literacy

JG
By Jessica Greenan
June 19 2024 - 9:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deakin University's Zita Tattersall with Woodford Primary School student Eva Williams, Warrnambool Primary School's Milla Mai and assistant principal Danielle Toone. Picture by Jessica Greenan
Deakin University's Zita Tattersall with Woodford Primary School student Eva Williams, Warrnambool Primary School's Milla Mai and assistant principal Danielle Toone. Picture by Jessica Greenan

They say never judge a book by its cover but that's exactly what a new art competition for Warrnambool district kids will do.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.