Competition judges books by their covers in the name of kids' literacy

They say never judge a book by its cover but that's exactly what a new art competition for Warrnambool district kids will do.
Children from nine schools are vying for the best-designed book cover as part of the annual Warrnambool Storytelling Festival.
The winner would be announced by international children's author Cristy Burne at a talk held at Deakin University on Tuesday, June 25.
Deakin University's Zita Tattersall said she'd received entries from students ranging from prep to grades three and four.
"It was really about their own inspirations so they all told different stories," she said.
"They're clever in working on fantasy, or something that resonates with them whether it's a toy or an experience they've had and that's inspired them to create the cover."
Warrnambool Primary School assistant principal Danielle Toone said she was keen to get the kids involved.
"We just thought it was really important to be involved and to get the children to hear just what the author had to say and to share her journey just to inspire them," she said.
Ms Tattersall added the entries would all be featured at the author's talk.
"We've had over nine schools participate, we'll display them at the Deakin event and the public coming along will be able to vote for the people's choice," she said.
"The theme is 'how to judge a book by its cover'. For Cristy to be able to thank everyone for their entries and to also educate us about literature, illustration and a little bit about how to publish and write books is a great opportunity.
"She's really inspiring because she represents STEM, her books and her presentation are all about females in science and technology and its intersection with storytelling - she's really vibrant and engaging and a really great role model.
"We not only wanted to bring her out to Deakin to support the festival but we wanted to reach out to schools and saw this as an opportunity. The Fletcher Jones Foundation has also sponsored a couple of workshops so she'll be here for three days."
