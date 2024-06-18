South-west wakes to frost as temperatures drop to a freezing -5.7 degrees

UPDATE, Wednesday, 9.35am:
It looks like Westmere, north of Mortlake, was the second coldest location outside the snowfields in Victoria this morning, June 19.
A spokeswoman for the Bureau Of Meteorology said the coldest location outside of the snow fields in Victoria was Omea, with -6.4 at 7.28am on Wednesday.
It felt like -9.1.
"The coldest location in Victoria was -7.3 at Mount Hotham," she said.
Earlier: There's frost across much of the south-west with Westmere, north of Mortlake, recording perhaps Victoria's lowest temperatures of the year outside the snowfield, at -5.7 degrees this morning, June 19.
At 6am at Westmere it felt like -8.5 and at 6.30am in Mortlake it was -3 (felt like -6.1) and Warrnambool's official temperature at the airport was -0.9 (felt like -6.0).
There's also a road weather alert for possibly icy conditions.
"Possible icy roads may make driving conditions dangerous during Wednesday morning," a weather bureau spokesperson said.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The Bureau Of Meteorology says it's going to be a fine and partly cloudy day across the south-west with temperatures between
There's the slight chance of a shower in the south-west, most likely this evening.
Winds will be north to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon then becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.
Daytime maximum temperatures across the region are expected to be between 12 and 14 degrees.
Warrnambool is expecting a top of 14, Mortlake, Heywood, Portland, Terang and Port Fairy 13, Hamilton, Colac, Camperdown and Casterton 12.
A deep low pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea, directing a southerly flow over far eastern Victoria.
A high pressure ridge extends over the remainder of the state and will do so through Wednesday ahead of the next cold front that crosses the State from the north west on Thursday.
Following the front the next high pressure ridge will extend across the State and persist into the weekend.
For the week ahead, Warrnambool is expecting a shower or two on Thursday, a top of Friday another shower 14, Saturday cloudy 14 and Sunday partly cloudy 15.
