'Where's our PET scanner?': cancer patients suffer from project delay

Neville Seis was diagnosed with cancer of the gall bladder in late 2023.
Regular scans are the 78-year-old's only hope of keeping the cancer at bay, but that means a two-day overnight ordeal every time.
If the Warrnambool Base Hospital had received the positron emission tomography (PET) scanner it was promised in 2022, the process would be much simpler.
His wife, Lesley, wants to know when the machine will arrive.
"It would be good to know if it's going to happen, if it's going to be in our lifetime," Ms Seis said.
Labor promised eight PET scanners for hospitals across the state in the lead-up to the 2022 state election.
Then-Premier Daniel Andrews said having a local scanner would make "a massive difference to patients and their families".
"It means answers, and critically, earlier access to life-saving care," Mr Andrews said.
Warrnambool's scanner was funded in the 2023 budget, with South West Healthcare CEO Craig Fraser saying it was a "significant piece of equipment" that would need "expert staff" to operate.
"So now that it has been funded, we can get on with that," Mr Fraser said.
But more than a year later there's been no progress, forcing South West Coast MP Roma Britnell to raise the issue in Parliament.
The closest PET scanner is in Geelong. Ms Seis takes her husband - who can "barely walk" - every few months.
"It's a two day thing. Because the scan is always at 7:30 in the morning at the hospital, we've got to spend the night before there," she said.
"Nev doesn't sleep well at the best of times, so in a strange place its especially hard."
Ms Seis said the nature of the cancer made it difficult to treat.
He really goes downhill in a big way for a few days afterwards, it's just so exhausting for him.- Lesley Seis
"They can't operate, so it's just a matter of checking as much as we can, that's the only option," she said.
"We can't do chemo either, so there's no end in sight [for the trips to Geelong]."
The couple gets a government subsidy that's supposed to cover the cost, but leaves them at least $100 out of pocket each trip.
"But the money's nothing compared to the stress of it," Ms Seis said.
"He really goes downhill in a big way for a few days afterwards, it's just so exhausting for him."
Ms Seis said it would be a relief to know when the trips would end.
"It's not just us that has to do this, there are a lot of other people too," she said.
A government spokesperson told The Standard there had been "no delay in delivery" of the PET scanner.
"This specialised equipment requires specific planning, and the Department of Health is working closely with each of the health services to identify the most appropriate location on their campuses for their new PET scanner - this may require refurbishing or expanding existing buildings," the spokesperson said.
But Ms Britnell - a former nurse - said that wasn't good enough when she raised the issue in Parliament on June 18.
"When can the South West Coast community expect the promised PET scanner to be installed and fully operational in Warrnambool?" Ms Britnell asked Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas.
"It is now mid-2024, and the hospital still lacks this promised equipment.
Ms Britnell said several Warrnambool residents had come to her with similar stories to Mr and Ms Seis.
"[This] is impacting patient care and adding to the stress of what is already a difficult time for members of our community," she said.
"South West Healthcare is already impacted by the hospital redevelopment being in a state of flux due to lack of funding because of government mismanagement. The community have no faith that the government will deliver on its promise."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.