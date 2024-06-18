'War of words': your morning news

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here. This is what's making news today.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Emacora has been slammed for "staying silent" on a number of vital south-west issues.
Roma Britnell, Member for South West Coast, said she was bitterly disappointed Ms Ermacora had not responded to disappointment surrounding cuts to the $384 million Warrnambol Base Hospital redevelopment.
Long-time buyers, agents and transporters say the closure of Camperdown's saleyards was "inevitable".
Its weekly sale, held on Tuesday, June 18, had a throughput of about 400 cattle and two buyers. It was a far cry from a peak of about 3000 and up to 14 buyers.
A young Port Fairy man, who suffered horrific stomach injuries, has pleaded guilty to two armed home invasions in Warrnambool.
Bailey Jade Sutcliffe, 23, of Cox Street, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool County Court to five charges on Tuesday, June 18.
