Grand final awaits: School footy side on verge of silverware in first year

Mercy Regional College's football team is one win away from silverware in its first season competing in the Ballarat Associated Schools competition.
The Camperdown-based school faces Damascus College in the division two decider on Wednesday, June 19 in Ballarat.
The school has just one loss from its seven games - an 8.3 (51) to 5.6 (36) loss to DC on May 21.
MRC mentor Wayne Robertson, the 1998 Maskell Medal winner and former coach of Cobden in the Hampden league, is looking forward to the match-up.
"That's the only side that's beaten us this year," Robertson told The Standard.
"It should be a pretty tight contest I think which will be good.
"...We've given ourselves a good opportunity to get through to the final and hopefully we acquit ourselves very well tomorrow night."
Robertson praised the players for how they'd handled themselves on and off the field throughout the competition.
He highlighted the commitment required to play in the competition, commending all involved.
"We leave every Tuesday afternoon probably at about 1.45pm, then play a game and we're not getting back until probably between 7.30-8pm of a night," he said.
"So it's a big commitment on the school for allowing that opportunity, for the kids to make themselves available for that opportunity but also the parents to do some extra running around."
Robertson said the competition had provided a "unique opportunity" for students play alongside classmates that may represent different football teams on weekends.
He said the players had gelled well together and played some "really good footy".
"I've been very impressed with everyone without singling anyone out in particular," he said.
"The whole group I think has been fantastic.
"We've played 39 different students over the course of the seven or eight weeks that we've been involved."
MRC principal Sharon Gillett, who co-coached the school's netball team in the BAS division one competition, said the school was "really proud" to see the footballers reach the final.
"It's the first time we've entered in this competition so it's been a pretty big commitment from the kids, the coaches and the school but it's been wonderful and they've really come together," she said.
MRC's netball side have a bye in the final round and will finish its inaugural campaign in a respectable fourth.
The side won two of its seven games and also snagged a draw with second-placed Ballarat Clarendon College on June 4 after suffering an 18-goal loss the first time the sides met.
Gillett, a well-credentialed netball figure who coached the side alongside staff member and Camperdown mentor Emily Stephens, was thrilled with the improvement shown from her players.
