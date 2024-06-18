Gold standard: Karate champion delivers the goods in standout display

Terang karate champion Jill Cole never leaves anything in the tank in her pursuit for success.
The renowned martial artist from Funakoshi Karate International delivered a stellar performance alongside her teammates at the National All Styles Championship in Doncaster on Sunday, June 16, winning three gold medals.
Cole emerged the star of the day, achieving a club first and personal best with a remarkable gold medal victory in the mixed male and female veteran's Kata category, which is a new format combining both genders in competition.
She also won gold in the female advanced 5th Kyu to Black belt continuous sparring and veterans' female over 40 years continuous sparring as well as three silver medals in female black belt open Kata, Female black belt open points sparring and veterans' female 40-50 years points sparring.
"I'm definitely feeling a bit sore now but I'm thrilled with how the weekend went," she said.
"The Kata category was new with male and female's competing so it had some challenges but really proud to come out on top."
It was also a big weekend for the Cole family, with Mark Cole winning two bronze medals in male advanced Kata 5th kyu to 1st kyu and veterans' 51 years and over male points sparring.
Sophie Cole was also recognised with the National All Styles VIC Encouragement Award, highlighting her promise and dedication to the sport.
Funakoshi Karate instructor Peter Conroy said the club was delighted with the performances.
"The Funakoshi Karate International Squad's performance underscores their commitment to excellence and sets a high standard in the martial arts community," he said.
"Their success at the National All Styles Championship is a testament to their hard work and skill, promising more thrilling competitions to come.
"(It was a) formidable field of competitors (and Jill) showcased her unparalleled skill and dedication."
