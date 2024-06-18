The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gold standard: Karate champion delivers the goods in standout display

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
June 18 2024 - 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jill Cole (middle) enjoyed a strong weekend at the National All Styles Championship. Picture supplied
Jill Cole (middle) enjoyed a strong weekend at the National All Styles Championship. Picture supplied

Terang karate champion Jill Cole never leaves anything in the tank in her pursuit for success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.