Small but dedicated team working hard to help south-west people in need

The number of people experiencing financial hardship in the south-west has grown in the past several years.
And a Warrnambool community group is doing all it can to help these people in the need.
The Kiwanis Club of Warrnambool, which was established 50 years ago, has just under 30 members.
But this hardworking team raise funds for children in need in the south-west, help families in need of help due to hardship or illness and support the charity Backpacks for Kids.
President Sandra Mugavin said members also made memory boxes - a keepsake for people who had lost a loved one.
Members also help every year to count the money raised locally for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.
"There has been a greater need in recent years," Mrs Mugavin said.
Another way the group helps is by providing school items to families in need.
"This year we've supplied three laptops to children entering secondary school," Mrs Mugavin said.
She said the club had 28 members who met once a fortnight.
But she said they would love to welcome more.
Later this month, the club will bring a production of Cinderella to Warrnambool.
Mrs Mugavin said the Alpha Productions musical would be interactive and children would be encouraged to get up and dance.
She said the club hoped to raise some money, but also wanted to bring an affordable show to the city.
"It will have a lot of energy and humour and children can come and dance and be involved," Mrs Mugavin said.
The show will be held at the Emmanuel Centre on Tuesday, July 2 at 11am.
Mrs Mugavin said tickets could be bought via the club's Facebook page.
