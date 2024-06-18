Under the Auld Pump: How sport, fitness has shaped athlete's perspective on life

Terang-born Barry Warren is well-known for competing in the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic five times, but in recent years has battled several health issues, such as a stomach tumour and prostate cancer. The father of five opens up about how sport and fitness has shaped his perspective on life.
BARRY WARREN - AT A GLANCE
Born in Terang on February 28, 1955
Wife: Colleen. Children: Patrick, Clare, Luke, Beau and Nicky.
Education: I went to primary school in Terang before my family moved to Gippsland. We moved back to Warrnambool after my parents had split up. I came back to Warrnambool and attended Warrnambool High School. My mum and three sisters were with me when we made the move.
Sporting highlight: I love riding bikes so I would have to say riding in the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic on five occasions was very special.
Barry, we'll talk about your sporting achievements shortly but firstly let's talk about your working life. Where did your working career begin?
I used to do a few odd jobs before getting a job with the railways. I worked with them for 11 years and had a stint working at the Flinders Street Railway station in Melbourne before getting a job at Terang as the assistant station master and then I worked at the Warrnambool Railway Station. I then got a job with the Warrnambool City Council and worked as a traffic and laws officer with Brian Lane, Ian Carmody while Murray Murfett was in charge of the department. I then worked as a construction inspector for the WCC for more than 13 years.
Barry, when you were a traffic and laws officer with the Warrnambool City Council was there any quota on how many people you could book for parking offences around Warrnambool?
There was no such thing as getting a quota of bookings. I've heard that story before but believe me there's no truth in it. It was a very interesting job issuing parking fines to drivers who had gone over their time limit. I can tell you about the most embarrassing time I had on the job when I booked my mum for a parking infringement. I never realised it was my mum's car that I was booking. Mum never let me forget that incident. We used to go out and pick up dogs in my role as the laws officer and I soon learnt angry dogs have angry owners. I loved my time working at the Warrnambool City Council. It was really enjoyable and interesting time of my life but sadly it all ended after I got a bout of ill health.
Barry, do you wish to talk about your ill health?
It was back in 2002 and I woke up in terrible pain. My wife Colleen took me into the Warrnambool Base Hospital and then soon realised I had lost a lot of blood overnight. They took me into the operating theatre and told Colleen I had a stomach tumour and it would be touch and go if I would come through the operation. The surgeon and medical team did a remarkable job and I was in pretty good health until 2007 when I went in for a check-up and they found the tumour had come back. I went to the Box Hill Hospital where they performed a long operation to remove three-quarters of my stomach. The prognosis was not very good but due to an amazing medical team and wonderful family and friends I'm still here today in 2024. I still have regular check-ups, scans, scopes and blood tests to make sure all is well and to be honest with you I'm in pretty good shape. I'm on daily medication to keep things in check. I would say staying fit which includes riding the bike daily has helped my health but in 2017 I had another health scare.
What was the health scare in 2017?
It was found that I had prostate cancer after I had a very high PSA reading. I went to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and they took my prostate out. There was no other option but to take the prostate out. I still have regular check-ups and bloods taken but as I said I'm in pretty good shape. The other thing which rocked my life was in 2004 when I was out on a training bike-ride on the Cobden to Warrnambool Road with my good mates Mick Kenneally and Terry Noonan. Sadly, a car driver hit us from behind and tragically Mick lost his life. I've never forgotten the day or Mick. He was a great mate of mine. I suffered back, ribs and shoulder injuries as a result of the crash and I spent time in a Geelong psychiatric hospital not long after the accident. It took me a fair while to learn how to manage and cope with things in life. It was a very tough time.
What are your favourite sports?
I like all types of sports but I would have to say cycling, football and triathlons would be in the top few. I was not really interested in sports when I was at school. My footy career started with East Warrnambool's under 17 side. I played a few games in the seniors before breaking my right leg for the first time. I ended up breaking my right leg on three occasions and on each occasion it was in a different spot. I went out and had a stint playing for Dennington under Ray Hawthorne for a few seasons and then I retired and out of the blue Eric Hockley came and asked if I wanted a game with Merrivale. I took up the offer and stayed with Merrivale for 11 seasons. I never played in a premiership side. I coached the reserves side and I can proudly say I'm a life member of the club. Blokes like Crazy Fulton and Stewie Porter really changed my life around Merrivale. Crazy and Stewie helped me get really fit and stay focused on my fitness. I ended up taking part in triathlons in America and Perth before competing in a dualthon in Spain. Dualthons are a run, ride and a run. The dualthon was back in 1997 in Spain and it consisted of a 10 km run, a 40 km ride and a five km run. I was happy with my performance as I finished in 24th place against 120 competitors.
What about your five rides in the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic?
I've got wonderful memories of those events. It was just great to take part in such an iconic cycling event on the Australian sporting calendar. I found the toughest part of the races was between the Stoney Rises and Birregurra. I'm still taking part in cycling races - just last weekend I was over in Port Fairy competing. I usually try and get out for a bike ride each day from home in Koroit but it depends on the weather.
