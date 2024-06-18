Under the Auld Pump: How sport, fitness has shaped athlete's perspective on life

I like all types of sports but I would have to say cycling, football and triathlons would be in the top few. I was not really interested in sports when I was at school. My footy career started with East Warrnambool's under 17 side. I played a few games in the seniors before breaking my right leg for the first time. I ended up breaking my right leg on three occasions and on each occasion it was in a different spot. I went out and had a stint playing for Dennington under Ray Hawthorne for a few seasons and then I retired and out of the blue Eric Hockley came and asked if I wanted a game with Merrivale. I took up the offer and stayed with Merrivale for 11 seasons. I never played in a premiership side. I coached the reserves side and I can proudly say I'm a life member of the club. Blokes like Crazy Fulton and Stewie Porter really changed my life around Merrivale. Crazy and Stewie helped me get really fit and stay focused on my fitness. I ended up taking part in triathlons in America and Perth before competing in a dualthon in Spain. Dualthons are a run, ride and a run. The dualthon was back in 1997 in Spain and it consisted of a 10 km run, a 40 km ride and a five km run. I was happy with my performance as I finished in 24th place against 120 competitors.