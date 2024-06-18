VLocity trains unlikely to replace all services in 2024, despite what Premier said two weeks ago

Warrnambool is unlikely to see VLocity trains replace all services to and from Melbourne's Southern Cross station in 2024 with more works needed after the months-long winter construction blitz.
The Standard reported the arrival of the modern trains were on a spring deadline with Premier Jacinta Allan this month promising new carriages would be introduced when the winter blitz of track work was completed.
Upgrades to train detection technology at 53 public level crossings as part of stage two of the Warrnambool Line Upgrade are taking place which V/Line has said will enable the introduction of modern, reliable VLocity trains.
The final 17 of these level crossing upgrades will be completed during the winter construction blitz, which is scheduled between June 15 and August 25.
V/Line crews will also replace about 70,000 sleepers - the large heavy beams that support the railway track - between Waurn Ponds and Warrnambool, and carry out resurfacing works and track upgrades to ensure the ongoing upkeep of the line.
But works at some occupation crossings, where the railway crosses a private road, are set to continue during spring.
That work is part of V/Line's efforts to improve safety on the line ahead of the fast trains being introduced.
Once those works are completed passengers may see some early VLocity train movements taking place as the transport authorisations complete testing.
It is also unclear when the new trains will be stabled overnight at the Warrnambool train station, meaning the first and last service will likely remain as locomotive-hauled carriages as works continue on a stabling facility.
Rail stabling is a maintenance facility for activities such as train washing, inspections and repairs, and major train and wheel maintenance.
The Standard has repeatedly asked Regional Rail Revival, which is delivering the Warrnambool line upgrade on behalf of the state government, and V/Line when the modern trains will replace the current ageing fleet.
A V/Line spokesperson said on June 18 work was progressing on "one of the biggest upgrades in the history of the Warrnambool Line which will enable modern, reliable VLocity trains to run to and from Warrnambool for the first time".
"We are working to finalise the service plan for the progressive introduction of VLocity trains onto the Warrnambool line and will keep the community updated as we move closer to this exciting milestone," the spokesperson said.
The VLocitys were first announced in April 2017 with former Premier Daniel Andrews visiting the Warrnambool train station in July that year.
He said at the time the work would take between 12 to 18 months, meaning the earliest it would finish would be in 2019, and that the city was finally getting the investment it deserved after being "stuck".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.