Council in 'good position' for housing target but new tax could be an issue

A proposed 170-lot subdivision in Cobden could help Corangamite Shire meet its goal of building 1300 new homes by 2051.
It comes as the state government this week released its draft housing target for each local government area. It would equate to 50 homes each year for the shire.
Mayor Kate Makin said strategic planning for the past three years had put the organisation in a "good position" to provide enough residential land to meet that average.
In fact, the council has exceeded that number since at least 2019, with 60, 77, 61, 59 and 56 new homes each year respectively.
"In the past four years we've issued permits for seven multi-lot subdivisions in Port Campbell (67 lots), Simpson (86), Timboon (100), Camperdown (21) as well as various two to three-lot subdivisions," Cr Makin said.
"Very recently, a new planning permit application has been lodged with council for a staged 170-lot subdivision in Cobden.
"Strategic planning has been undertaken in Simpson, Timboon, Cobden and Skipton, and will be upcoming for other townships which have a strong capacity for growth."
But she said there'd be obstacles to overcome.
"We can have all the planning requirements in place, but for a home to be built it needs roads, drainage, water, power and telecommunications which are usually provided by private developers," Cr Makin said.
"One of the newest and biggest risks to encouraging land development is the adverse impact of the state government's Windfall Gains Tax."
She said she also didn't want housing targets to hold back any other growth, funding or investment within the shire.
"We don't want to see funding redirected to regional centres and metropolitan areas at the expense of growth and prosperity of shires like ours," Cr Makin said.
"We also don't want targets putting a cap on future strategic planning and rezoning if new builds go over the target."
Meanwhile, neighbouring Moyne Shire Council was given a target of 2800 new homes.
Director of environment, economy and place Jodie McNamara said the organisation would work with the state government but pushed it to fast-track existing planning scheme amendments the council had lodged.
"Moyne has a range of strategies to help increase housing across the whole shire," she said.
"Council will work with the state government as it refines these draft targets to determine how they can best be reached, while still respecting and protecting other critical land uses like agriculture.
"We again would also ask the government to look at its own process for approving planning scheme amendments.
"Moyne still has two amendments with the minister for approval dating back to March 2023 which could potentially open hundreds of new housing lots."
