The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Southern Grampians Shire tops region for overall wellbeing: report

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 18 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton is a great place to live, with many walking tracks and picturesque landscapes, according to Southern Grampians mayor David Robertson.
Hamilton is a great place to live, with many walking tracks and picturesque landscapes, according to Southern Grampians mayor David Robertson.

Southern Grampians Shire has rated higher than any other south-west local government area in a wellbeing report.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.