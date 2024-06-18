Southern Grampians Shire tops region for overall wellbeing: report

Southern Grampians Shire has rated higher than any other south-west local government area in a wellbeing report.
The 2023 Cities and Regions Wellbeing Index by SGS Economics and Planning gives Southern Grampians Shire an overall rating of five.
The report assessed a number of areas including economy, income and wealth, employment and skills, housing, health and environment.
The shire achieved a rating of good for housing, a very good for equality and community and a good for environment.
Southern Grampians Shire mayor David Robertson said the local government area had a lot to offer.
"We have a great natural environment," Cr Robertson said.
"We have a natural environment of beautiful trees, the landscape is magnificent and the climate is good.
"I think there are a lot of people who are moving down here in retirement because our mild summers and cool winters are attractive to a lot of people."
Cr Robertson said housing remained affordable in most Southern Grampians Shire towns, which was another factor that attracted people to the region.
"We've got magnificent botanic gardens and we've got great walking tracks," he said.
Hamilton's five secondary schools also attracted a number of families to the shire, Cr Robertson said.
"The shire is very vibrant and it has been for the last few years," Cr Robertson said.
Warrnambool had the second highest wellbeing rating for the south-west in the report.
It achieved a very good rating for economy, a good for employment, knowledge and skills and a good for wellbeing and equality.
However, Warrnambool achieved an extremely poor rating when it came to housing.
This rating comes after it was revealed the city could have another 6900 homes by 2051.
It was also revealed Warrnambool's rental availability dropped nearly 2 per cent for the year and 10 per cent over the past five years.
Moyne Shire achieved the third best rating for the south-west overall followed by Corangamite and Glenelg.
Moyne achieved a good rating for income and wealth, a very good for employment, knowledge and skills and a good for wellbeing and equality.
Corangamite achieved a good for wellbeing and equality and a good for income and weatlh.
Glenelg Shire Council achieved a good rating for economy and wealth but also achieved a very poor rating for housing.
