Home invader who suffered horrific stomach injuries pleads guilty

A young Port Fairy man, who suffered horrific stomach injuries, has pleaded guilty to two armed home invasions in Warrnambool.
Bailey Jade Sutcliffe, 23, of Cox Street, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool County Court to five charges on Tuesday, June 18.
The currently unemployed baker and fork lift driver admitted to two counts of aggravated burglaries at a Denny Street address, two assaults and one count of affray.
Police alleged that Sutcliffe and a number of other young men and a woman went to a Denny Street address in Warrnambool on September 15 and September 20, 2023, while armed and assaulted a resident.
Sutcliffe claimed that a resident at the Denny Street home had been dealing drugs to "good kids 15 years and younger."
Crown prosecutor David O'Doherty said Sutcliffe, three male co-accused and a female went to the Denny Street property on September 15.
Three people at the home were having drinks about 8.30pm when two visitors arrived.
About 8.40pm Sutcliffe, who was known to the victims, arrived with his associates.
Sutcliffe burst through the front door armed with a machete and immediately ordered everyone inside to put their mobile phones on the floor.
He swung the machete at the male resident's stomach and missed before the two young grappled, falling onto a couch, which they broke.
Sutcliffe then held the machete to the resident's throat, who was holding the machete handle in an attempt to stop the intruder stabbing him.
A woman in the unit then grabbed a knife and threatened to stab Sutcliffe. She also grabbed a baseball bat and told the intruders to get out or she would "stab and kill you".
A knife was also held to another intruder's throat and eventually the invaders were pushed out of the unit, taking the machete with them, and the front door was locked.
Sutcliffe suffered cuts to his upper arm and to his back.
At 11.23pm that night a woman at Denny Street received a call from one of the intruders, who threatened to come back and kill her and her "whole family" if she or her friends went to the police.
In the coming days the woman received a call from Sutcliffe asking where the male resident was.
He said the occupants of Denny Street were "all f...d", that they "better watch your backs" and that he was "coming for you".
On September 20 Sutcliffe and his associates went back to Denny Street, which had been arranged under the guise as one of them buying marijuana.
On the way there four young men and a woman discussed a possible physical altercation.
They arrived at 1.50pm and another man forced entry to the home, closely followed by Sutcliffe, who was armed with a wheel brace.
Sutcliffe approached the male resident, who was sitting next to a man on the couch and swung the wheel brace at him.
The two men jumped from the couch, surprising the intruders.
The male resident grabbed a paring knife and stabbed Sutcliffe in the stomach before Sutcliffe's hoodie was pulled over his head.
As he was being dragged around Sutcliffe was swinging the wheel brace and smashed a television.
The other male who had been sitting on the couch was elbowed in the face.
Sutcliffe attempted to poke one of the male victims in the eyes and was kneed to the torso.
At that time Sutcliffe realised he had suffered a significant injury to his stomach.
He lifted up his jumper, which revealed his intestines hanging out.
One of the male residents suffered a puncture wound to his right bicep, a skateboard and a pole was used by one of the victims to defend herself and a stool was also thrown.
Sutcliffe left the property holding his stomach.
The occupants of the Denny Street address became aware of the extent of the stomach injury when images were shared on social media.
Mr O'Doherty said the victims thought their lives were in danger and they defended themselves.
Sutcliffe went to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment, but the hospital has refused to provide police details of his injuries or treatment.
Sutcliffe was arrested on September 2 and in an interview with police said he went into the Denny Street address because a friend was in danger.
He said being stabbed in the stomach was a "cheap shot" and he armed himself with a tyre iron in the second home invasion because he realised the machete was dangerous.
Sutcliffe had spent 26 days in custody on the current charges after spending 260 days in prison for other matters.
He admitted trafficking ecstasy during November last year and was jailed for six months, which ends on June 25.
Three co-accused are currently still in the process of contesting their charges.
Sutcliffe's barrister Vince Peter said there had been a dangerous brawl, which got out of control and ended badly for the assailants, in particular his client, who was left with his intestines hanging out.
He said Sutcliffe had learnt a hard lesson which had left him reminders from which he would suffer for the rest of his life.
The barrister said his client was prepared to put up his hand, admit his involvement and was entitled to a discount in sentencing.
Mr Peters said a lot of comments on social media and images provided the impetus to what happened, "inciting everyone into anger".
He said Sutcliffe thought inappropriate activity was going on at the Denny Street address and he wanted to stop it.
"He was not hell bent on garroting anybody," Mr Peters said in explaining why Sutcliffe chose to arm himself with a wheel brace on the second occasion after having a machete during the first aggravated burglary.
"The persons who approached the house the second time came off second best. My client has some serious permanent injuries and will suffer pain, as a reminder, for the rest of his life."
Mr Peters said his client knew he had additional time to serve.
Mr O'Doherty submitted the offending was pre-planned and Sutcliffe recruited a group of people to invade someone's home.
He said Sutcliffe was armed with a machete, which he used during a prolonged attack on a number of people.
The prosecutor said it was a "concerted effort to inflict harm and then it's repeated".
He said before the second visit some serious threats were made about what's going to happen and then those threats were carried out.
"It's characterised as a very serious example of this type of offence," he said.
The prosecutor said it was clear from a psychological report that Sutcliffe had a "serious drug addiction" and the case was drug-related offending.
"Two of the victims have relocated interstate to avoid any repercussions," he said.
Judge Michael O'Connell requested any victim impact statements be provided to the court by close of business this Friday.
He said an injury suffered by an offender could be taken into account in sentencing, but described the offending as "very serious".
Sutcliffe was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at 9.30am next Tuesday, June 25.
