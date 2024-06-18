MP looks at possible solution for people struggling to build a home

Modular housing is a perfect way for people to build an affordable home, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
He invited opposition housing spokesman Michael Sukkar to discuss the housing crisis this week.
They took a tour of CMPT in Colac - which provides modular housing.
Mr Tehan said he was determined to help address the nation's housing crisis, which was the result of a perfect storm of factors.
"There are some great modular housing options," Mr Tehan said.
He said there were two-fold benefits of building a modular house - they could be built quickly and they were affordable.
"The home we looked at yesterday was $135,000 for the home and $15,000 for local installation."
Mr Tehan said he was getting contacted by more and more constituents who were being forced to sleep in their cars or at the homes of extended family members of friends.
He said there were a number of factors which had led to the housing crisis.
"The federal government brought in 550,000 people in the last 12 month period," Mr Tehan said.
"We've never brought so many people to Australia in one 12 month period."
Mr Tehan said a lack of tradespeople to build homes was also an issue.
"We're not bringing in the plumbers, electricians and carpenters who can work with local tradespeople to get houses built."
Mr Tehan said he was deeply concerned about the housing crisis.
"I don't think in the last 15 to 20 years we have seen anything like this," he said.
High interest rates and increased cost of living was also making it more difficult for people to afford the cost of rent or to build their own home.
Mr Tehan said modular homes could also be easily expanded.
He said people could decide to build a one-bedroom home but easily extend on later down the track if they needed extra room.
Mr Tehan said Mr Sukkar was extremely concerned about the nation's lack of affordable housing.
"Housing will be one of our key policies at the next election," he said.
Mr Tehan's comments came after it was revealed Warrnambool's rental availability dropped nearly 2 per cent for the year and 10 per cent over the past five years.
It was also revealed on Monday Warrnambool could have another 6900 homes by 2051.
