The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Up and down the Hopkins Hill 47 times': Cycling adventure's big challenge

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 18 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclists Jeni Dwyer and Shane Storer will share stories about their overseas cycling adventures. Picture supplied
Cyclists Jeni Dwyer and Shane Storer will share stories about their overseas cycling adventures. Picture supplied

It was a case of not really knowing what they'd signed up for when a group of Warrnambool cyclists agreed to a ride that turned out to be in Himalayan mountains.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.