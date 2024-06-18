'Up and down the Hopkins Hill 47 times': Cycling adventure's big challenge

It was a case of not really knowing what they'd signed up for when a group of Warrnambool cyclists agreed to a ride that turned out to be in Himalayan mountains.
The group of riders - who call themselves the Cog Codgers - had struck up a friendship doing the Great Victorian Bike rides.
They decided to take their cycling adventures overseas which has left them with many a story to tell, which will be shared at an event at the RSL on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Warrnambool's Shane Storer said their first trip overseas was to New Zealand, then Vietnam but it was after drinks one night the idea to cycle across the state of Sikkim in India came up.
The trip was locked in before the group realised that part of India bordered Nepal.
"How do we train around Warrnambool to climb the Himalayan foothills?" he said.
Mr Storer said the biggest climb in Warrnambool was the Hopkins Hill - a 60-metre climb over one kilometre.
"In order to bring up our biggest day's climb in Sikkim, which would be 3500 metres, we'd have to go up and down the Hopkins Hill 47 times," he said.
Mr Storer said he managed to do it 17 times in a row. "Eventually we get over there and it proved to be the making of us in lots of ways," he said.
Mr Storer said the journey took them on busy Indian roads as well as cross country.
The descents, he said, were so steep and "fear of the abyss so frightening" that they rode the brakes so heavily they wore out the brake pads mid-ride.
The bike tour company had to make an overnight return dash to the regional capital to collect replacements, he said.
Mr Storer said he had an idea for the group's next overseas adventure but was planning to float it only after drinks on a Friday night. "It will involve hills for sure," he said.
With so much focus on mental health, the social worker said the cycling group - which has been riding together since 2010 - proved to be a winning formula for supporting each other.
Jeni Dwyer's cycling adventures have taken her on 10 trips through Europe - her favourite an 11-day trip through the Baltic states. Last year, she rode the south of France and island hopped across Croatia.
"You see so much more. You stay active. And it's the challenge," she said.
"It's nice to inspire people to have a go. Anyone can do it."
She is a member of the Koroit Casuals who have been riding together since 2013.
Every Friday, 30 or so members turn up to ride together and all up they have about 70 members.
She and Mr Storer will share their stories as part of the Storytelling Festival on Wednesday June 19, 2024 at 7.30pm at the Warrnambool RSL.
