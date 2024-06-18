Hampden standalone game stats: forward on track for his most prolific year

One of the Hampden league's premier forwards is still targeting improvement after a dominant start to the season.
South Warrnambool co-captain Shannon Beks leads the league with 36 goals from nine games this year following a six-goal performance against Warrnambool on Saturday, January 15.
The Roosters downed the Blues 14.16 (100) to 5.7 (37) in the standalone fixture which was moved forward from round 14, with Beks also collecting 20 disposals and eight marks.
Beks, who booted 40 goals in the Roosters' 2023 flag-winning campaign, said his individual form was "not going too bad".
"I think you can always get better," he told The Standard.
"Personally it's not going too bad, I get looked after a fair bit by the boys up the ground so I think a lot of credit probably goes to them."
The Roosters premiership player, who has played more than 100 senior games at the club, is firmly on track to better his career-best season goal tally of 49 which he recorded in 2019.
He attributed his maturity as a player, among other reasons for his career-best output.
"I'm a little bit older, probably a better understanding of how to play my role in the team probably helps," he said.
"As a team we're probably playing better footy as well which also helps being a forward. It's the perfect storm I guess."
Beks is enjoying his first season as co-captain alongside 2023 premiership co-captain Harry Lee.
"I probably don't treat it much different to the way I have been around the footy club the last few years anyway," he said.
"I try to carry myself the same way. I think it's good to share with Harry who's one of my great mates, so that's good fun."
The Roosters are undefeated across their opening 10 games and sit three-wins clear ahead of second-placed North Warrnambool Eagles although they have played an extra game.
The side is chasing back-to-back premierships but won't be looking too far ahead.
"We're not going too bad, we've still got plenty to work on, the boys are still putting plenty of work in," Beks said.
Another notable performer from the clash between the Roosters and the Blues, was former AFL player Jay Rantall, who registered 41 disposals, six clearances and a goal.
Fellow Rooster Max Irving was also influential with 26 disposals, 11 clearances, seven tackles and a goal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.