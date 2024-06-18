The Standard
Squatter Salvation Army site being demolished

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 18 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 10:33am
Work has started on Tuesday morning to develop the old Salvation Army site in Lava Street.

Demolition of the old Salvation Army site in Warrnambool's Lava Street has started.

