The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Saleyards closure 'inevitable' say only two buyers at second last sale

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 18 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Stewart stock agent Steve Lambert says he isn't surprised RLX is ceasing operations at the Camperdown Saleyards.
Charles Stewart stock agent Steve Lambert says he isn't surprised RLX is ceasing operations at the Camperdown Saleyards.

Long-time buyers, agents and transporters say the closure of Camperdown's saleyards was "inevitable".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.