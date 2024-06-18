Saleyards closure 'inevitable' say only two buyers at second last sale

Long-time buyers, agents and transporters say the closure of Camperdown's saleyards was "inevitable".
Its weekly sale, held on Tuesday, June 18, had a throughput of about 400 cattle and two buyers. It was a far cry from a peak of about 3000 and up to 14 buyers.
Buyer Alan Grieves said with those numbers and the significant cost of upgrades needed, its closure was "inevitable".
"It was always going to happen," he said.
"It was inevitable alright."
Since 2018 Regional Livestock Exchanges had leased the site off Corangamite Shire Council which was on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 notified of its exit.
The final sale is scheduled for Tuesday June 25, 2024, ending about five decades of history.
Charles Stewart stock agent Steve Lambert said the writing was on the wall when RLX purchased its Mortlake site.
"There had to be a lot of money spent to upgrade the infrastructure including the walkways, that was about the final nail in the coffin because throughput had not lifted," he said.
"Mortlake yesterday, if you look at the numbers there they had 2400, in their fat market they had 6000 so it was an 8000-week for them there.
"Here we have 300 or 400 today and that's the week. We lost the F1 sale in January here and that went to Mortlake. It's just a sign of the times and wasn't a surprise to me."
Fellow buyer Harold Eykels said most had come to terms with the news.
"It was always on the cards," he said.
"Hamilton won't shut, Mortlake won't shut, neither will Colac. I wouldn't have thought more would shut now, after Warrnambool and Camperdown.
"It's like anything that happens, life goes on."
Mr Eykels said online platforms were increasingly providing another avenue for sales.
"It's growing," he said.
"There are more options now, but I'm a commission buyer, I buy for an abattoir and a few other companies so online doesn't really affect me."
Livestock transporter Rodney Boyle agreed.
"There's that many options to sell livestock these days, like online and direct to meatworks, in selling centres, you can sell livestock about seven days a week now, even on Facebook," he said.
"All the online options, they're just another way of selling. There's a lot of up-keeping on modern day sales to keep up on standards like animal welfare and all that too."
But an RLX spokesperson said saleyards still held a "critical role".
"RLX has great confidence in the Australian livestock industry and continues to see saleyards as playing a critical role in creating value for producers and benefits for local communities."
