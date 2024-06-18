The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Transitional stage: New manager has big plans for the Lighthouse Theatre

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
Updated June 18 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lighthouse Theatre manager Meg Deyell. Picture by Anthony Brady
Lighthouse Theatre manager Meg Deyell. Picture by Anthony Brady

The new Lighthouse Theatre manager is bringing her experience to Warrnambool from Broadway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.