Transitional stage: New manager has big plans for the Lighthouse Theatre

The new Lighthouse Theatre manager is bringing her experience to Warrnambool from Broadway.
Meg Deyell has had an extensive career both on and off the stage, touring the world with various productions.
Ms Deyell said she hoped to use her contacts to bring more and different acts to the theatre.
"I'm hoping to leverage some of the colleagues and friends that I've made over my career to bring them to come and play at the Lighthouse," Ms Deyell said.
Ms Deyell said she was also working on developing more local talent and making the theatre a community hub.
"I'd love the Lighthouse to be an opportunity for performers to have a go and to add some more live music to the town," Ms Deyell said.
"There's a gap there that needs to be filled and maybe the Lighthouse can fill it."
Ms Deyell said she would like to see more original works being produced in the area.
"If the Lighthouse became a sort of south-west coast hub for new works, that would be amazing," she said.
"There's a lot of opportunities for the Lighthouse to be at the center of the sort of creation of new work."
Ms Deyell said she wanted all members of the community to be able to enjoy the space.
"I'm sure there are people who live in Warrnambool who have never set foot inside the building because they think it's not for them," she said.
"And I would like to tell them that 'That's not true'.
"I think that there's a great opportunity for the building to be much more vibrant and alive."
As well as stage managing Ms Deyell owns In the park productions which puts on outdoor performances of Shakespeare works.
She said there was a possibility of bringing similar productions to the Warrnambool area.
