The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Electrical warning after homes burn in Warrnambool

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 18 2024 - 8:03am, first published 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Electrical warning after homes burn in Warrnambool
Electrical warning after homes burn in Warrnambool

Victoria's fire services are warning south-west Victorians to be aware of the risk of fires from everyday electrical household items.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.