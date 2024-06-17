Electrical warning after homes burn in Warrnambool

Victoria's fire services are warning south-west Victorians to be aware of the risk of fires from everyday electrical household items.
Residents are this winter being advised to keep the safety and maintenance of their electrical equipment in mind when it comes to appliances such as clothes dryers, electric blankets and recharging portable devices.
Already this year there have been two significant house fires in Warrnambool.
In February a young family escaped flames in their north-east Warrnambool home, and that was after housemates lost everything in a house fire in Moore Street during late January.
In 2022-23, Fire Rescue Victoria and the Country Fire Authority responded to more than 5137 structure fires across the state, which included house fires.
"When a fire takes hold in a house, unit or apartment, it can swiftly spread and destroy your home in just a matter of minutes," FRV deputy commissioner community safety Joshua Fischer said.
"Electrical fires are a common type of fire in the home. You can cut the risks by following a few simple steps and adopting common sense habits that could make the difference between life and death.
"You should only use electrical equipment that meets Australian standards. Don't overload power boards or cover them with flammable material. And don't put electrical devices like laptops or hair straighteners on soft surfaces."
Mr Fischer said that people should turn off electrical devices at the powerpoint, including electrical blankets and heaters before going to bed or leaving their home.
"Prevention is an essential part of fire safety for your home, so make a note on your to-do list. It really is worth taking a few minutes this winter to ensure you and your loved ones are protected against the risk of an electrical fire," he said.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said residents should check their appliances are in good working order with good airflow around them.
"No one thinks a house fire is going to happen to them, but last year CFA responded to 780 residential structure fires. More than 140 of those were caused by electrical equipment including appliances and air conditioning. Already this year there have been over 60 electrical fires in the home," Mr Heffernan said.
"Using damaged or faulty electrical equipment and appliances can result in a fire, so please, play it safe, and
only use certified electrical tradespeople to repair faulty appliances.
"It's also important to check your home office is set up safely, with no loose cables or double adaptors and switch off any appliances at the wall when they're not being used.
"We recommend all households have working smoke alarms that are regularly inspected and tested, you can buy them for as little as $20."
Top tips include:
