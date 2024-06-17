'A day I'll never forget': South-west export's Group One win as strapper

FORMER Warrnambool College student Kelly Harry admits it'll be a few days before she comes back to earth after being involved with Stefi Magnetica's victory in Saturday's $3 million Group One Stradbroke Hanidcap at Eagle Farm.
Harry, 42, who works for top Brisbane trainer Jack Bruce, was the strapper for the Bjorn Baker-trained Stefi Magnetica when she won the Group One classic over 1400 metres.
Harry told The Standard she had been on a high since the win of the lightly raced three-year-old filly.
"It was a massive thrill to strap Stefi Magnetica in the Stradbroke," she said.
"I'm still up in the clouds since the win. It's the first time that I've strapped a Group One winner and it was a $3 million race. I was extremely lucky that Bjorn stabled Stefi Magnetica at Jack's stable.
"The filly has been at our stables for six weeks and she's been under my care all that time. She's a quirky type of filly but she's got a big motor and a big turn of foot.
"It's a day that I'll never forget. I got lots of messages after the win and some were from old friends in Warrnambool.
"Stefi Magnetica's win capped off a big day for Jack's stable as Alegron, who is trained by Bjorn and is stabled with us won the $400,000 Brisbane Cup."
Harry is the daughter of former Warrnambool trainer Maureen and Terry Harry.
"Mum and dad plus my partner Craig and our son Chase got a huge kick out of the win," she said.
"It's not every day that you lead in a Group One winner"
Harry said she was uncertain if Stefi Magnetica would line up in the $700,000 Tatts Tiara on June 29 at Eagle Farm or be sent for a spell following her Stradbroke victory.
