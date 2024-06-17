The Standard
'A day I'll never forget': South-west export's Group One win as strapper

By Tim Auld
June 17 2024 - 5:19pm
Strapper Kelly Harry with Stefi Magnetica after a win in a $3 million race at Eagle Farm.
FORMER Warrnambool College student Kelly Harry admits it'll be a few days before she comes back to earth after being involved with Stefi Magnetica's victory in Saturday's $3 million Group One Stradbroke Hanidcap at Eagle Farm.

