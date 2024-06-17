'Thousands more homes': your morning news

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here to give you all the news from Monday.
Warrnambool could have another 6900 homes by 2051 if the state government's idea goes to plan - that's a jump of 42 per cent.
The government's target of an extra 246 houses a year has been labelled "achievable" and "realistic" by Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain.
In police news, a man was found in possession of drugs and weapons just days before an alleged ramming and shooting incident in Cobden.
The 40-year-old Cobden man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 17, 2024, to drug, driving and weapon-related offences.
Warrnambool and District Football Netball League president Kylie Murphy said the league had received "several reports from clubs" about the disrespectful behaviour of spectators and players.
She says those causing disruptions could be banned from attending matches.
