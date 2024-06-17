Bottle Greens name strong squad for female footy interleague clash

The Hampden league has selected a squad littered with talent for its upcoming female football interleague clash with the Ballarat league.
The Bottle Greens have named more than 30 players in the initial training squad for the inaugural fixture which is scheduled for Warrnambool's Reid Oval on July 6 as a curtain-raiser for the under 23 men's match between the two leagues.
The side will be coached by South Warrnambool women's mentor Chris Meade, along with Pat Sherlock (Hamilton Kangaroos), Emily Huglin (Hamilton Kangaroos) and Ryan Jones (South Warrnambool).
The squad includes plenty of skilled players, including Greater Western Victoria Rebels-listed footballers Olivia Wolter, Maggie Johnstone, Grace Schrama, Scarlett O'Donnell (South Warrnambool), Annabelle Glossop (Terang Mortlake), Greta Arnel, Adelle Weidemann, Poppy Peters (Horsham Demons), Maddie Cotton, Millie Thomas (Cavendish) and Chloe Reynolds (Portland).
Meade confirmed there were still question marks surrounding some players' availability for the fixture, including those on the Rebels' list.
He said the game was a chance for those involved to showcase their talents, with the potential for it to lead to further opportunities at higher levels.
The Bottle Greens coach is expecting a stern test from Ballarat.
"They'll be strong," he said.
"We'll expect that but hopefully we can be really competitive and you never know. You never know how the cards will fall.
"(We'll aim to) be competitive for a start and we'll see where we land."
Meade said he hoped the game would be "the start of things to come".
"We've got a great support crew with assistant coaches and runners, a wide range of male and female representatives," he said.
"Everyone's pretty excited to be onboard which is awesome."
The squad will have training sessions on June 26 at Gardens Oval and July 3 at Reid Oval, after which the final team will be selected.
Hampden league under 19 female squad: Matilda Brook, Millie Thomas, Maddie Cotton (Cavendish), Poppy Peters, Greta Arnel, Adelle Weidemann (Horsham Demons), Chloe Reynolds, Marnie Mueller, Airlie Aldridge (Portland), Hannah Rooke, Lila Evans, Molly Jones, Nikki Clover, Giann Gration, Frankie Bant, Marnie Beks, Lekaya Carson, Olivia Wolter, Maggie Johnstone, Grace Schrama, Scarlett O'Donnell, Kate Noseda (South Warrnambol), Jenna May Bristow, Haylee Blurton (Tyrendarra), Annabelle Glossop, Molly Kavanagh, Matilda Curran, Claire Kennedy, Tayla Bell, Holly Jones (Terang Mortlake), Alysha Ralston, Lily Jenkins, Ava Moore (Warrnambool).
