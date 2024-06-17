War of words erupts over politician's response to hospital project cuts

Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Emacora has been slammed for "staying silent" on a number of vital south-west issues.
Roma Britnell, Member for South West Coast, said she was bitterly disappointed Ms Ermacora had not responded to disappointment surrounding cuts to the $384 million Warrnambol Base Hospital redevelopment.
"This member of government, who has the ear of the Premier, who has direct links to the funding, is silent."
The Standard asked Ms Ermacora her thoughts on the changes to the scope of the project on Friday.
She said she had nothing further to add to the comments made by hospital chief executive officer Craig Fraser and Premier Jacinta Allan during her visit to Warrnambool earlier this month.
"My response is the same as Mary-Anne Thomas and the Premier, which is there's been a review under way, there's been significant changes in the community's need for health services and significant changes during COVID," she said.
"For most of the community, COVID is over but for the hospitals in Victoria it is not and it's very timely to have a review and the minister will update as appropriate."
Ms Britnell she was also concerned Ms Ermacora had remained silent on the dire state of south-west roads and the omission of The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility in the state budget.
The Standard again put a series of questions to Ms Ermacora on Monday.
These included whether she was concerned about the cuts to the hospital redevelopment, whether she knew about the change to the plans when the Health Minister visited Warrnambool in January and why she hadn't responded to The Lookout not being included in the state budget.
Ms Ermacora was also asked whether she was concerned about the state of south-west roads and whether she was lobbying for additional funding to fix them.
"Unlike the Liberals and Nationals, the Allan Labor government doesn't close or privatise hospitals - we build and expand them," Ms Ermacora said.
"The Liberals and Nationals closed Koroit, Mortlake and Macarthur amongst many others across this state under the Ballieu-Napthine government.
"The Allan Labor government is in the business of building hospitals."
Ms Ermacora said Labor built the Community Health Centre in Warrnambool, stage one of the redevelopment at the Warrnambool Base Hospital and supported the community fund raising by funding the cancer centre in Warrnambool.
"And Labor is building the $384 million stage two redevelopment of the Warrnambool base Hospital," she said.
"Labor is investing in health services in our community, not cutting them.
"Our community can be confident that stage two will provide more beds, more theatres, a dedicated paediatric unit and improved emergency access."
In response to the question about The Lookout, Ms Ermacora said funding of the service would be subject to future budget decisions.
"We are dedicated to improving the outcomes for people with living with the challenges of alcohol and other drug addiction - in the most recent budget we invested $376.3 million into our AOD services and have doubled our investment since coming into government in 2014," Ms Ermacora said.
"We are delivering a range of mental health and AOD services to people in Warrnambool and across the southwest, including access to a mental health and wellbeing Hub right in the heart of town, providing walk-in, face-to-face and most importantly, free care to those in need."
"The Allan Labor government has doubled the investment into AOD services since coming to government in 2014."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.