'So many of them in the rain': Shelter for CBD exposed seats on agenda

Ensuring public seating areas in Warrnambool's CBD are sheltered from the rain has been placed on the council's agenda.
But what that could look like is still under investigation by the city council.
Mayor Ben Blain said the idea came out of public consultation, and the council had now included it in its updated council plan.
The council plan directs the business of council, and was adopted by councillors at the June meeting.
Mr Blain said covers for seats in the CBD would be considered.
"There's so many of them around in the rain," he said.
"There is a commitment to actually investigate and see what that could look like."
Cr Blain also said it would consider the collection of green waste in the next council budget process.
"There is commitment in there to review green collection over spring peak growing season," he said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said there was support for a seasonal increase of FOGO collection over the spring summer months.
She said she also looked forward to progressing advocacy for funding for the bus interchange project on Lava Street.
In discussing the four-year council plan, Cr Vicki Jellie said there had been some great achievements over the past three years.
She highlighted projects such as the replacement of Edwards Bridge, the opening of the new library, West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House project and Lake Pertobe upgrades.
"Things have changed since we came to council in November 2020. We've lived through a pandemic. We're paying for that a bit now," she said.
